UMD Athletic Director Resigns

NCAA BASKETBALL: FEB 06 Purdue at Maryland

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

UMD Athletic Director Kevin Anderson (pictrued righ) has resigned. He made the announcement on Friday.

Anderson has led the athletic department since 2010. He facilitated the institution’s move from the ACC to the Big Ten Conference and led the Terps to six national championships and 12 appearances in the finals of national championships.

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish over the last seven years at the University of Maryland. It has been a sincere privilege to work with so many talented coaches, administrators and student-athletes who have proudly represented Maryland athletically, academically and in the community,” Anderson wrote in a letter to intercollegiate athletic staff.

We wish him great success on all his future endeavors.

