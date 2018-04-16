Charm City
Maurette Brown Clark Returns As Hostess To Her University Of Maryland Alma Mater

Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

I had the chance to return to my alma mater – the University of Maryland College Park – this weekend to host the Maryland Gospel Choir’s Spring Concert. The event was held at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center right on campus and it was a spirit filled night.

I was a member of the gospel choir during my years at UMD and was grateful to be asked to host their event. I had the chance to minister with the choir too (“One God”, “I Just Wanna Praise You”) which was quite wonderful and emotionally overwhelming. And as a surprise treat for me, the choir also learned and sang “It Ain’t Over”. Those young people really blessed me.

To know that I went from singing in the college choir, to having my very own recorded songs sung by another generation of the same choir? Nothing short of amazing and an example of God’s goodness in my life. Special shout out to Ms. Anne Carwell and the Nyumburu Culture Center for the invite.

I will never forget it this evening as long as I continue to live.

