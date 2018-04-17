News & Gossip
Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree Whitfield

Is Kandi the one who sent Kim running from the set?

Magic 95.9
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak are going to face off yet again in part 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion.

Kandi and Kim have been going back and forth all season over accusations that Kandi tried to bag Kim. On Sunday, they will have their final face-off over this matter, and Kandi had some of that smoke to Sheree Whitfield, too.

In a clip from the next installment of the RHOA season 10 reunion, Kandi calls out Kim and Sheree about her alleged attempts to seduce Kim. While Kim and Sheree tried to backpedal and deny making any such claims, Bravo pulled the receipts. Take a look!

Could this be what finally makes Kim walk off the set? Find out when the next part of the RHOA season 10 reunion airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

