Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed For Appearing In Gay Porn

Imagine being an up and coming actor and you land a small role in Marvel’s Black Panther. No matter how tiny the role, just appearing in the movie places you in pop culture history.

This was the case for Atlanta-based actor Patrick Shumba Mutukwa, whose only IMDB credit is in Black Panther as a dialect coach and extra. OkayAfrica.com describes his contribution to the film as being “hired on the film as an extra to be one of the border tribe members, had the opportunity to contribute aspects of Zambian culture that ended up being in the film.” The actor said about working on Black Panther, “It was a great opportunity being on set and getting the opportunity to contribute parts of Zambian culture.”

Mutukwa is originally from Zambia and while talking about the film in his home country, images surfaced of him in a gay adult film which, according to Queerty, he “starred in when he was in his 20s” (no word on his current age). He released a statement via his publicist, see below:

Recently there was an unsavory video released of Shumba Mutukwa to the Zambian public from his 20s. He was a young man that made a choice not all may agree with however, it does not change who Mr. Mutukwa is as a man, philanthropist, or actor. Mr. Mutukwa has grown and learned from his past as we all do. Although he recognizes his errored decision he does own up to the immature behavior in his past. There is nothing more he can do but continue to use his celebrity to better the country of Zambia. He temporarily closed down his social media accounts only because he knows there are children engaged with him that he knows should not witness the video. He asks that people refrain from sharing the video on social media to look out for young eyes. Again, he was a young man himself and is not the same youthful person he was. His life is dedicated to bettering others and what he did in his past has nothing to do with what he’s accomplished and will continue to accomplish. He has strong pride in Zambia and works hard to make the country and its citizens proud. That is his path and he has proven well beyond a doubt that who he is today and will be in the future. The man you’ve grown to love, not the youth that makes immature decisions. For any questions or statements on this matter please contact Mr. Mutuka’s publicist Larissa Long. “Thank you for understanding we all make mistakes but know I will continue to bring pride to Zambia. My growth continues in everything I do from errors to successes.” -Shumba

He also wrote a poem on his Facebook page, talking about shame, silence, regret and an “Apology to the people hurt by my past mistakes.” See below.

Clearly someone was using his past and sexual orientation as a weapon, which is unfortunate. No one should be “outed” or “exposed,” and he should not be criminalized for appearing in pornography, regardless of his sexual orientation. If people truly believe in the values of Wakanda, this is a hardworking man who received a huge opportunity. He should not be shamed, nor should anyone, for their past — especially because there is nothing to be ashamed of in his case.

Be inclusive. Be kind. Be supportive. Wakanda forever.

SEE ALSO:

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening