News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name

Check out Twitter's best (and most obvious) reactions to Khloe's baby name.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
House Of CB Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has announced her new baby’s names, and the Internet has thoughts.

Last week was pretty busy for Khloe as she delivered her baby as news of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, wound its way around the Internet. This probably isn’t how Khloe envisioned giving birth, but here we are.

Khloe welcomed her new daughter home recently, and she celebrated by posting on Instagram.

Of course, some people went for the easy shade by calling out Tristan’s recent cheating scandal. The timing was truly unfortunate, and the Internet was not going to miss an opportunity to have a hearty cackle about it.

Meanwhile, others questioned Khloe’s decision to give the baby Tristan’s last name instead of hers. We’re sure Kris is weeping about the lost branding opportunities behind a name like True Kardashian.

Others were simply not into the unconventional name. Even her fans couldn’t back her up on this one.

But whether you like the name or not, we can all agree that Kris Jenner is already thinking of ways to spin this scenario.

Of course, one person cut through all the memes and easy laughs to get to the real question.

As far as Khloe and Tristan’s relationship status, we’ll simply have to wait and watch. The truth will reveal itself.

RELATED STORIES:

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Name

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18
Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed…

Patrick Shumba Mutukwa released a statement.
04.17.18
49 items
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
04.16.18
Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After…

The singer announced a new initiative in which four historically Black colleges will receive funds towards scholarship aid.
04.17.18
25 items
Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos
04.16.18
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18