TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

White Woman Charged After Fighting With Black Pregnant Service Memeber

Associated Press
Leave a comment

Mid section of pregnant woman touching abdomen over white background

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 71-year-old white woman has been charged with battery after she and her son argued with two black female service members over a parking spot outside a restaurant.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s report says Judy James Tucker told deputies it all started because she’s white and it was a race issue.

The report says 34-year-old Stephanie Mitchell told deputies that Tucker’s adult son, Robbie, used obscene, sexist language as he told her and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe to “learn how to park” on Saturday. Then, report says, the Tuckers followed the uniformed women inside, where Robbie Tucker called them “black lesbian b——.”

Others inside the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurant began recording. Video shows Judy Tucker striking Sharpe in the face while trying to stop her from recording as well. At one point, Sharpe says “I’m pregnant,” and Robbie Tucker says “Oh really, by her?”

The report says deputies reviewed cellphone video and determined that Judy Tucker was the primary aggressor, and there’s no evidence suggesting the other women did anything wrong. Jail records show the Macon woman was arrested and released on $650 bond. The deputies wrote that they were still investigating and more charges could be pending.

The NBC affiliate WMAZ says Cheddar’s issued a statement condemning the behavior of “the individuals who confronted the two female service members,” saying it “flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading White Woman Charged After Fighting With Black Pregnant Service Memeber

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18
Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed…

Patrick Shumba Mutukwa released a statement.
04.17.18
49 items
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
04.16.18
Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After…

The singer announced a new initiative in which four historically Black colleges will receive funds towards scholarship aid.
04.17.18
25 items
Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos
04.16.18
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18