R. Kelly’s People Are Allegedly Looking For Vince Staples

The Long Beach MC doesn’t appear to be afraid of the Pied Piper, though.

Vince Staples

Source: Def Jam

One of the biggest stories from Coachella this weekend came from a live-streamed interview between Vince Staples and Nadeska Alexis.

During thier talk, Staples called R. Kelly “a child-molesting piece of shit,” and now the singer’s “people” are allegedly looking for him.

Staples tweeted, “I just got a text saying R. Kelly people is looking for me. Guess it’s time to get security, the Pied Piper is coming.” He then added, “It’s always the high note hitting niggas who too tough to get clowned life is crazy.”

Apparently Staples’ comments at Coachella got back to the Pied Piper. But Vince doesn’t seem worried about it.

“R. Kelly never went to jail, he’s a fucking child molester,” said Staples in the live interview with Nadeska.

When Alexis, who also hosts Complex’s “Everyday Struggle,” tried to slip in friendly reminders that his tangent could get her in trouble, Staples still didn’t let up, even calling Kelly illiterate.

“I’m a good person, R. Kelly’s a piece of fucking shit. If he didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, then I’ll be aight.”

Watch the full clip below and revisit Staples’ 2017 call-out of Kelly after the jump.

