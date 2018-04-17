Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer

Kendrick Lamar just made history. His album DAMN., which recently celebrated it’s one year anniversary, has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It is the first non-classical or jazz piece to win the prestigious award. On Monday, The Pulitzer board called the album, “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”
This is clearly epic, but some people — to be more specific, some white people, are not happy for Lamar. Check out some of the craziest reactions below.
Fortunately, there are some people who are clapping back at the insanity, see some of the tweets below:
K.Dot has been a force in the music industry ever since his debut album Section. 80 in 2011. He is a 12-time Grammy and DAMN. is Kendrick’s most successful album when it comes to both critical acclaim and sales. This is a big win for both Kendrick Lamar and the hip-hop community as the line between rap and the rest of music continues to blur. So for all the haters who are enraged that Kendrick Lamar is winning — get over it.
You can watch the announcement for the 2018 Pulitzer prize below.
SEE ALSO:
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race
Why Boycotting Starbucks Should Be Especially Easy For Black Folks
Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married