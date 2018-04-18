Toddler Accidentally Shoots Pregnant Mother In Parking Lot

A mother was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old daughter in a northwest Indiana store parking lot.

According to NBC Chicago, two small children, a boy and a girl, were in a vehicle outside of Plato’s Closet in Merrillville, Indiana when the daughter got a hold of a handgun. Police believe the girl accidentally shot the mom sitting in the front seat with the dad’s handgun that he left in the car. The husband tried to stop the mother’s bleeding until paramedics arrived, while Hadassah Zirkle, a supervisor at the store took the children into the store so they wouldn’t have to see their mother’s injuries.

The father, Menzo Brazien is being held on child endangerment charges, while the couple’s children are in protective services.

Merrillville police say the couple is from Michigan City, but came here to visit Planned Parenthood, since the mother, Shaneque Thomas is a few weeks pregnant.

SOURCE: NBC Chicago

