News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Toddler Accidentally Shoots Pregnant Mother In Parking Lot

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
23087145

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

A mother was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old daughter in a northwest Indiana store parking lot.

According to NBC Chicago, two small children, a boy and a girl, were in a vehicle outside of Plato’s Closet in Merrillville, Indiana when the daughter got a hold of a handgun. Police believe the girl accidentally shot the mom sitting in the front seat with the dad’s handgun that he left in the car. The husband tried to stop the mother’s bleeding until paramedics arrived, while Hadassah Zirkle, a supervisor at the store took the children into the store so they wouldn’t have to see their mother’s injuries.

The father, Menzo Brazien is being held on child endangerment charges, while the couple’s children are in protective services.

Merrillville police say the couple is from Michigan City, but came here to visit Planned Parenthood, since the mother, Shaneque Thomas is a few weeks pregnant.

SOURCE: NBC Chicago | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Toddler Accidentally Shoots Pregnant Mother In Parking Lot

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like…

This is how you envoke warmer weather, stylishly.
04.17.18
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick…

The rapper made history and people are hating.
04.17.18
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18
Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed…

Patrick Shumba Mutukwa released a statement.
04.17.18