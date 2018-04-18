News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

In Remembrance: These Teens Honor Their Parents In A Special Way For Prom

The heartwarming stories keep on coming.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Hand With Corsage

Source: Brenden Woods / EyeEm / Getty

Prom season is in full effect and as you might expect, high schoolers continue to get creative for the big event.

While some celebrate their favorite celebs for the night, others are honoring one of the most important people they know — their parents.

Take Kedrian Woodruff for example.

Her father passed away more than four years ago and for her big night, she honored him by wearing his picture on her dress.

“She said since he’s not here to see her to go to her prom, that she wanted a prom dress with his picture on it so she can take him with her,” Kedrian’s mom, Tiffany, said.

How beautiful.

Swipe through for another touching prom story sure to get you in your feelings.

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading In Remembrance: These Teens Honor Their Parents In A Special Way For Prom

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like…

This is how you envoke warmer weather, stylishly.
04.18.18
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick…

The rapper made history and people are hating.
04.17.18
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18