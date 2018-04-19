News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special

Ray and Princess call in some help from "The Hills."

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, are getting their own mini-spinoff as they get ready to become parents.

With their baby girl due this summer, Ray and Princess need to take a crash course in parenting, and TMZ.com reports that VH1 is going to catch the whole thing on camera.

Sources told TMZ that Ray and Princess will be producing and starring in a two-hour special for VH1 that will follow them as they get advice on parenting.

They won’t be learning the ropes alone; Heidi and Spencer Pratt will be giving them some advice as new parents themselves (they have a 6-month-old son). Rapper Too Short will also be offering up some tips and tricks for taking care of a baby. Ray J’s manager, David Weintaub, will also appear on the special.

Filming is already underway, and TMZ was able to pull this clip of Ray J chatting about the best cocktails for new fathers.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s A Girl For Ray J & Princess Love

Ray J Caught In Alleged Cheating Scandal On Pregnant Wife Princess Love

Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love Celebrate 6-Month Anniversary

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Ray J & Princess Love Getting A VH1 Baby Special

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like…

This is how you envoke warmer weather, stylishly.
04.18.18
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick…

The rapper made history and people are hating.
04.17.18
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18