News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Michelle Williams Running To Her Bae After Coachella Is The Epitome Of #RelationshipGoals

The former "Destiny's Child" singer and Pittsburgh Steelers chaplain Chad Johnson are still going strong!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
michelle williams

Source: Getty

Michelle Williams is out there living her best life!

Not only did she kill it as her and Kelly Rowland joined Beyonce at Coachella last weekend, but her and her bae Chad Johnson are still going strong!

On Tuesday, the former Destiny’s Child singer posted a series of cute pics of her running into the Pittsburgh Steelers chaplain’s arms after her performance.

It couldn’t be more cute!

“That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light!” she wrote in a caption.

“Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂 I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU”

That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂 I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!! ❤️ #HoldOn #LoveIsComing #IPrayRealTrueGodlyLoveForEveryone #ThankYouJesus 📸: @parsons

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

It’s no secret that Michelle loves her man and isn’t afraid to show it:

The past two days at @chadjohnson77’s @elevateint Remix Young Adults Retreat has been phenomenal. Seeing young people come together to sing, dance, worship God and get some good teaching has blessed me! I’m so glad to be here. Last year I came for the first time and I was soooooo BROKEN! This year I come with a healthy spirit and honored to serve in whatever capacity I am asked! @chadjohnson77 I love you so much and I pray you take all of this in and be strengthened knowing that God met us here and the yeeeeeeears of you leading this ministry will yield incredible blessings beyond what you could have EVER imagined!! I’m one of ‘em!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 (y’all know I had to slide somethin in there) #elevateremix #elevate

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on

Yaaaasss girl! We love to see her winning!

RELATED NEWS:

Michelle Williams Talks Mental Health: ‘I Was Suicidal'[VIDEO]

Yes, Beyoncé’s Sorority Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale

Mama Knowles-Lawson Was Worried That Coachella’s White Audience Would Be ‘Confused’ by Beyoncé’s Performance

28th Annual ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Meet Michelle Williams' New Beau Chad Johnson

1 photos Launch gallery

Meet Michelle Williams' New Beau Chad Johnson

Continue reading Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

Meet Michelle Williams' New Beau Chad Johnson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like…

This is how you envoke warmer weather, stylishly.
04.18.18
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick…

The rapper made history and people are hating.
04.17.18
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18