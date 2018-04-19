Blocking The Box In Baltimore Could Cost Drivers Fines & Points

A new traffic law which begins next month authorizing penalties for driver blocking intersections in Baltimore.

As part of Baltimore’s traffic safety campaign, drivers blocking the box will get a $90 ticket and one point on your license.

“Thirty-two percent of all statewide pedestrian involved crashes occur right here in the City of Baltimore,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

Tickets will be issued by traffic enforcement officers with warnings when the campaign starts May 1.

Remember, “Don’t block the Box.”

