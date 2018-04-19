Charm City
Home > Charm City

Blocking The Box In Baltimore Could Cost Drivers Fines & Points

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Rush hour with traffic jams

Source: Photo By Tom Carter / Getty

A new traffic law which begins next month authorizing penalties for driver blocking intersections in Baltimore.

As part of Baltimore’s traffic safety campaign, drivers blocking the box will get a $90 ticket and one point on your license.

“Thirty-two percent of all statewide pedestrian involved crashes occur right here in the City of Baltimore,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

Tickets will be issued by traffic enforcement officers with warnings when the campaign starts May 1.

Remember, “Don’t block the Box.”

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like…

This is how you envoke warmer weather, stylishly.
04.18.18
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick…

The rapper made history and people are hating.
04.17.18
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18