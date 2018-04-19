News & Gossip
Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought & Jimmy Fallon

She's in the big leagues now.

Magic 95.9
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Letitia Wright isn’t new to dropping some rhymes whenever a freestyle session pops off.

Now the Black Panther breakout star is going up against a rap legend and an experienced talk show host to test her true skillz.

Watch her freestyle with Black Thought and Jimmy Fallon below to find out if she lives up to the challenge!

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

While Black Panther wouldn’t be up for any Oscars nominations until 2019, it didn’t stop the cast from stepping out stylishly on the red carpet. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston C. Duke, and Danai Gurira posed for a series of powerful shots on the red carpet. Get into all the fashionable looks from the stars of the blockbuster movie.

