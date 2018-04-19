Bars: Letitia Wright Freestyles Against Black Thought & Jimmy Fallon

Letitia Wright isn’t new to dropping some rhymes whenever a freestyle session pops off.

Now the Black Panther breakout star is going up against a rap legend and an experienced talk show host to test her true skillz.

Watch her freestyle with Black Thought and Jimmy Fallon below to find out if she lives up to the challenge!

