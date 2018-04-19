News & Gossip
Ellen DeGeneres Has Questions About Cardi B’s Twerk-A-Thon At Coachella

Was she practicing for something???

Magic 95.9
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Cardi B is continuing to make her impact on the world, and this time, she stopped by daytime television to talk about none other than stripping and twerking.

Well…of course she talked about her amazing rap career and her upbringing as well. But the most hilarious parts came when Ellen brought up Cardi’s provocative moves at Coachella. Peep what Cardi had to say below, then swipe through for more hilarious moments with the talk show host.

ALSO TRENDING:

