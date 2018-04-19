News & Gossip
Kanye West Just Announced That He Has TWO Projects Coming In June, And One Is A Collab Album

It's happening.

GlobalGrind
Kanye West‘s return to Twitter had everyone on the internet thinking that meant he was on his way to a new album, and it turns out, that suspicion was correct.

On Thursday, Mr. West took to his beloved social media account to make a big announcement about his album, and then kept dropping bombs thereafter. Take a look at this series of tweets, where Kanye goes from dropping one piece of big news, to giving up a whole lot more than people were expecting.

Ye is dropping his next album on June 1, and it’s 7 tracks long. But if that’s not exciting enough, Ye continued to gift the people with some seriously surprising information…

Yep, Kanye West and Kid Cudi are dropping a project together, and the name of their group is Kids See Ghost.

It goes without saying that people are freaking out over this plethora of information, and we can only hope that Kanye continues to tweet out some more unexpected announcements. It looks like we’ll be getting a lot of new Kanye within the coming months.

