Verletta White Voted As New Baltimore County Schools Superintendent

Magic 95.9
Empty Math Classroom

Source: Peter M. Fisher / Getty

Verletta White has been voted in as the new Baltimore County School Superintendent. White had been the interim Superintendent after the departure of Dallas Dance.

She says that she is excited to take on this new role although she may not have the full support of the board, after receiving an 8-4 vote that offered her the new contract by the Board of Education. Understanding that there “will always be opposition”, she hopes that everyone can “work together”. “Let’s make sure we can come together and find common ground. As long as we have the heart and soul for children, we can find common ground,” White said.

White is Baltimore County’s first female superintendent of schools. She’s expected to sign a four-year contract before the end of the school year.

We wish her well in her new position.

 

