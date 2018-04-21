News & Gossip
The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds A New Member

Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

Actress China McClain took to Twitter this week to reveal that her mother was treated rudely by legendary singer Anita Baker. Fans couldn’t believe what they read!

 

China’s story caused others to finally come out about the time Anita Baker was rude to them, including her biggest fan, viral star Jay Versace, who got his fame by being Anita Baker’s social media impersonator.

She was totally nice to Andre 3000, though.

Either way, Anita Baker caught wind of the accusations. Hit the flip for her side of the story.

