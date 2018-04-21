The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds A New Member

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty
Actress China McClain took to Twitter this week to reveal that her mother was treated rudely by legendary singer Anita Baker. Fans couldn’t believe what they read!
China’s story caused others to finally come out about the time Anita Baker was rude to them, including her biggest fan, viral star Jay Versace, who got his fame by being Anita Baker’s social media impersonator.
She was totally nice to
Andre 3000, though.
Either way, Anita Baker caught wind of the accusations. Hit the flip for her side of the story.
1 2 Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10