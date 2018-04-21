The ‘Anita Baker Was Rude’ Support Group Adds A New Member

Actress China McClain took to Twitter this week to reveal that her mother was treated rudely by legendary singer Anita Baker. Fans couldn’t believe what they read!

Wow.. My mom unfortunately just met Anita Baker and she was so rude.. She like, started yelling at my mom for saying she liked her music. Wow. So disappointing. @Iamanitabaker — China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) April 19, 2018

Marvin.. My mom quietly said to her “Ms. Baker, I love your music.” And she just started going off on her. So sad brother😞 — China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) April 20, 2018

China’s story caused others to finally come out about the time Anita Baker was rude to them, including her biggest fan, viral star Jay Versace, who got his fame by being Anita Baker’s social media impersonator.

She blocked me for saying she’s a queen — JAY (@JAYVERSACE) April 20, 2018

Even tho Anita baker blocked me on all her shit.. bitch this song is fire pic.twitter.com/zFBYyXEWnz — JAY (@JAYVERSACE) February 10, 2017

She was totally nice to Andre 3000, though.

Either way, Anita Baker caught wind of the accusations. Hit the flip for her side of the story.

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: