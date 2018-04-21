News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#Karma: R. Kelly’s Lawyer, Assistant And Publicist Quit On Him

After decades of being accused of predatory behavior and sexual misconduct, it looks like the Pied Piper's inner circle is finally jumping ship.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

It looks like the folks closest to R. Kelly seem to be jumping ship amid recent sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Pitchfork, his former publicist Trevian Kutti, confirmed that she no longer works with Kelly as of April 16. That, and BBC3 reported that lawyer Linda Mensch and assistant Diana Copeland have both resigned as well.

Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this, including their own theories about what the future holds for the singer:

It’s no secret that for decades the Pied Piper has been accused of predatory behavior, especially among African-American women and girls. But these current resignations come after a recent lawsuit filed against the singer claiming he knowingly transmitted an STD to a women he began dating when she was 19.

In addition, there was that damning  documentary on BBC3, R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes,

where former girlfriend Kitty Jones says that Kelly introduced her to a girl whom he had allegedly “trained” since she was 14.

“I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I’d say and her mannerisms were like mine,” Jones said in the film.

“That’s when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets.”

BEAUTIES: What do you think was the final straw for R. Kelly’s former assistant, lawyer and publicist?

RELATED NEWS:

Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta Homes Robbed And Emptied

#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To Finally Boycott R. Kelly

R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters: ‘I Saw Him Urinate On Other Women’

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

11 photos Launch gallery

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Continue reading Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At…

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.
04.23.18
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found…

Shannon Mani, 21, was a student and aspiring dentist who was five months pregnant at the time of her death.
04.23.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List…

TIME 100 could use a bit more color, as a number of key Black people were conspicuously missing from this…
04.20.18
Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge…

They will bring the #inspo.
04.20.18
Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging…

She had no patience for thousands of callers.
04.20.18
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now