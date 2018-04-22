National
Home > National

President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At Barbara Bush’s Funeral

Donald Trump would not have been as kind to Michelle Obama.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump Saturday at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral, despite President Trump’s racist birther attacks on him. The current president would never treat Michelle Obama with the same kindness if President Obama attacked him.

SEE ALSO: How Presidential: Trump Won’t Attend Barbara Bush’s Funeral But Obama Will

President Trump declined to attend the funeral in Houston, which former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton also attended. Instead, Trump sent his wife to represent him.

There’s been a lot of chatter on social media about Melania Trump smiling radiantly with President Obama before the service began. She’s seldom, if ever, seen having a good time with her husband.

Donald Trump was a leader in the birther movement, which challenged the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency over a false claim that Obama was born outside the United States.

Trump fired up the birthers in 2011 when he began questioning President Obama’s birthplace in television interviews, saying in one instance, “I’m starting to think that he was not born here.” He also tweeted that “an extremely credible source” told him that the former president’s birth certificate is fraudulent.

In another low point, Trump urged hackers in 2014 to get hold of Obama’s college records and check his place of birth—suggesting that the former president was born in Kenya. He continued raising doubts about Obama’s birthplace even after the former president released his birth certificate. Melania Trump reportedly backed her husband’s false birther claims in a TV interview.

The current president has a history of cruelty toward his critics. Indeed, Trump has a long list of opponents he’s attacked personally. Trump has been at war with the Bush family since the two former GOP presidents George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, openly reject Trump’s presidency.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Barbara Bush’s Complicated Relationship With Black America

Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

42 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At…

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.
04.23.18
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found…

Shannon Mani, 21, was a student and aspiring dentist who was five months pregnant at the time of her death.
04.23.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List…

TIME 100 could use a bit more color, as a number of key Black people were conspicuously missing from this…
04.20.18
Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge…

They will bring the #inspo.
04.20.18
Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging…

She had no patience for thousands of callers.
04.20.18
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now