Secure The Bag: Text To Win A Bag Full Of Money!

From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, our lives and bodies are constantly under attack.
A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
Our thoughts go out to the friends and families of Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, Taurean C. Sanderlin and DeEbony…
Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that…
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.
