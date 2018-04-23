News & Gossip
OKKK: All The Ladies Of RHOA Banned Together To Put Kim Zolciak Bigoted-Biermann In Her Place

Magic 95.9
Jeffrey Sanker's White Party Screening For Bravo's 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

Source: Brian To / Getty

It’s a truly rare sighting for the entire cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta to get along with each other. But one of the unwritten Black people rules is to always stick together when being attacked by an outsider.

 

Nene, Kandi, Porsha, Kenya and Cynthia read Kim Zolciak-Biermann her rights on Sunday night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion over her racist claims. The ladies supported Nene in her claims that Kim was being racist when she said that Nene was “sick and disgusting” for living in a “roach nest.”

 

They felt that Kim’s shade had cultural implications of impoverished black women living in the projects. But Kim begged to differ, saying, “Don’t try it. It has nothing to do with the projects or none of that s—. A roach is a roach.” Adding fuel to the racially heated pit, Kim said that racism doesn’t actually exist in this day and age.

Let’s not forget that this is the same woman who felt that she was a Black girl trapped in a White woman’s body:

 

Her racist comments about racism was enough to set social media on fire:

Want more from the “Kim Z. is over” party? Listen to Charlamagne Tha God drag her as the Donkey of the Day. Heehawww:

 

 

 

