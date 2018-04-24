News & Gossip
Beyonce Features Plus Size Dancers For Coachella Performances

Thick girls made it happen at Beychella!

Beyonce made sure that her stage was body positive for Coachella.

On first glance, just about the only thing missing from the Homecoming/Probate extravaganza that was Beyonce’s Coachella performance was some plus-sized majorettes. But if you look a little closer, you’ll notice that she made sure that she brought the curvy girls out for her both of her sets!

Three dancers that blended seamlessly in with the rest of the troupe were representing for the thick girls on Bey’s stage.

Amari Marshall, Jore Marshall, and Noelle Rodriguez were all present, accounted for, and all the way in formation for both weekends of Beychella! And, make no mistake, the thick girls could keep up.

Beyonce also brought the Marshall sisters out front and center to flank her for the breakdown in Baby Boy.

