Mommy & Me Look-A-Like Contest

Does everyone say that your daughter looks just like you?  Or maybe you look in the mirror and see your Mom?  Then you need to enter Magic 95.9’s “Mommy and Me Look-A-Like-Contest!”  Just fill out the form below and upload a photo of you with your look-a-like daughter or Mom for a chance to win a Mother’s Day weekend out on the town!  You’ll get a pair of tickets to the Mother’s Day Celebration with Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin and more on Saturday, May 12th at the UMBC Event Center!  Plus, you’ll also get dinner for 2 at Fogo de Chao at the Inner Harbor!

