Baltimore City Schools Extend Academic Calendar

Baltimore City Public Schools have extended the 2018 academic year because of the snow days that were used during the school year. Under Maryland law, the school year must include 180 school days for students. The last day of school has been changed from June 14 to June 19.In addition to the extended school year to make up for the five days that were missed, spring break was shortened by one day, and March 16 was a half-day of instruction for students, with afternoon professional learning for teachers.

Source: BaltimoreSun

