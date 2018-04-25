Rhett Price Reveals How He Became A Hiphop Violinist, Performs On The Spot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Magic 95.9 | 04.25.18
Hiphop violinist Rhett Price is a force to be reckoned with (see his cover of Drake’s career in the video below).

While in town to perform at Towson University’s Tiger Fest, he dropped by to chat with @SteffSkeemz about his upcoming hiphop projects, how he got started in his unique music journey and also performed on the spot. Press play to watch it all unfold and follow him on social media @RhettyPants for more!

It’s not uncommon to see music artists putting down the mic in exchange for scripts and acting credits. Out of all the musicians who followed that Hollywood blueprint, only a select few have managed to excel in both industries. Check out our list of musicians who went from melody masters to elite actors.

