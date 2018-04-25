Pier Six Pavilion Undergoing A Name Change

Who doesn’t love a name change?

Pier Six Pavilion will now be known as MECU Pavilion.

It’s part of a naming-rights deal with the local credit union, Live Nation, SMG and MECU credit union. The outdoor venue is currently undergoing a more than $4 million renovation to put in new seating, update the dressing rooms and backstage area and install a new roof. They are hoping to attract more big name artists to the long standing Baltimore staple.

Whatever the name, we’re glad that the music will keep living and being performed in downtown Baltimore.

