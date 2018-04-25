Charm City
Baltimore City Schools Extending Academic Calendar Year

Magic 95.9
Elementary school age children in school.

Source: Jonathan Kirn / Getty

Announced yesterday, the Baltimore City Public Schools System has extended the 2018 academic year to make up for days schools were closed because of inclement weather.

The last day of school has been changed from June 14 to June 19. Legislation earlier this month allows districts to extend the year beyond June 15 in cases where extreme weather affected school calendars.

Sorry kids…

