Baltimore City Schools Extending Academic Calendar Year

Announced yesterday, the Baltimore City Public Schools System has extended the 2018 academic year to make up for days schools were closed because of inclement weather.

The last day of school has been changed from June 14 to June 19. Legislation earlier this month allows districts to extend the year beyond June 15 in cases where extreme weather affected school calendars.

Sorry kids…

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Magic 95.9: