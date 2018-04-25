News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black

Here's your weekly reminder that colorism is still a thing.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Debra L. Lee's 7th Annual VIP Pre BET Dinner Event

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Peter Thomas‘ baby mama just told her son that she doesn’t think he’s Black.

One of Peter’s latest posts is all types of problematic.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband shared a video of his ex, Nancy Hernandez, and their son, Bryce, having an interesting conversation about race.

After Bryce tells Nancy that he is Black, she denies that assertion to tell him that he is Brown. If that weren’t troubling enough, Bryce rebutted by saying, “My dad is the color of a newly paved street.”

Yep, Peter’s son was on Instagram making dark-skinned jokes.

This whole situation and everyone involved gets the side-eye from us, but Peter doesn’t seem to be all that upset about the video. In fact, Cynthia Bailey‘s ex is out here living his best life and cruising around with his new lady in a clip that he recently shared. In other words, he’ll continue be sailing along as Nancy tried to figure out how race and ethnicity work.

The countdown is real, let’s go. @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

We don’t know what Peter’s countdown is leading up to, but his followers may want to keep an eye on his feed because there could be a big announcement coming soon.

RELATED STORIES:

Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

Peter Thomas On Cynthia Bailey’s New Bae: ‘I’ve Never Even Met the Guy’

Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Lawd, Mi Can’t: Peter Thomas’ Baby Mama Says Their Son Is Not Black

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just…

From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, our lives and bodies are constantly under attack.
04.25.18
Angela Rye Claps Back At Trump For Normalizing…

Speaking truth to power.
04.26.18
15 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Dressed Stars At…
04.25.18
Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill…

A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
04.25.18
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released…

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
04.25.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
Heartbroken Families Speak Out On Waffle House Shooting…

Our thoughts go out to the friends and families of Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, Taurean C. Sanderlin and DeEbony…
04.24.18
Former President George H.W. Bush In Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that…
04.24.18
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now