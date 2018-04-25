“Pier 6” Is Going Bye Bye…Hello MECU Pavillion

Pier 6 is going bye-bye. The actual ampitheater isn’t actually going anywhere, it’s just getting a name change.

LiveNation just announced that they are changing the venue name to MECU Pavillion. If you’re a MECU member, this will work in your favor. You will be able to get tickets before anyone else and even early admission to shows.

Andy Peikon, Senior Vice President of Live Nation Media & Sponsorship released a statement saying, “We are thrilled to welcome MECU into the Live Nation family. Our partnership will provide the company with a new avenue to reach, engage and connect with live music fans and the Baltimore community.”

