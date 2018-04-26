Michael Jordan Has Been Sending Hundreds Of Kids To College With His Scholarship Program

Michael Jordan Has Sent Hundreds Of Kids To College On Full Ride Scholarships

Although Michael Jordan has been accused of not being invested and giving back to the community, no one can deny the efforts and work of his “Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program”, a scholarship initiative that has sent over 200 kids to school with full-ride scholarships since 2015.

“My mother and my teachers inspired the creation of the Wings program by placing a high value on education and passing that on to me,” Michael Jordan told TheUndefeated. “Education is the most valuable tool we can provide young people today to help them achieve greatness.”

One of the recipients of the scholarship, Rozzie Cribbs, received a $10,000 scholarship to Southern Illinois University with the help of the program.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what?! A full ride?’ I used to consider myself a realist, thinking college ain’t gonna happen. But this scholarship taught me to think, just put the work in and try. It’s changed me as a person,” he told The Undefeated.

Also On Magic 95.9: