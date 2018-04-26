Charm City
Baltimore City Names Teacher Of The Year 2018: Laquisha Hall

Empty Math Classroom

Source: Peter M. Fisher / Getty

Baltimore City Public Schools just announced the Teacher Of the Year for Baltimore City 2018 and her name is Laquisha Hall. Hall is a high school Language Arts teacher, who has been at Carver Vocational Technical High School since 2015.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

 

