Baltimore City Names Teacher Of The Year 2018: Laquisha Hall

Baltimore City Public Schools just announced the Teacher Of the Year for Baltimore City 2018 and her name is Laquisha Hall. Hall is a high school Language Arts teacher, who has been at Carver Vocational Technical High School since 2015.
Source: Fox Baltimore