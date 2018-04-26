Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His Sons Is Filled With Life Lessons

Hopefully, we all love our parents to some degree. But if you ever wished Will Smith could be your dad for a day, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

The actor, and now social media star, took to his YouTube channel to recall his first time skydiving. He faced the challenge with his two sons, Jaden Smith and Trey, and the video describing the occasion was nothing short of inspiring.

Now does this mean you should hop on the nearest plane and jump into the sky?

No.

But the lessons Will gives about fear are priceless. Check it out below!

