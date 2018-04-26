Freeeeee To Beeee: Janelle Monae And 5 Other Stars Who Identify As Pansexual

Folks have been speculating about Janelle Monae‘s sexuality since she hit the scene back in 2007 , but sis has kept her mouth tight rope tight — get it.

While doing promo for her upcoming album, Dirty Computer, Monae revealed to Rolling Stone that she identifies as Pansexual.

.@JanelleMonae just came out as “a queer black woman,” and hopes that her music helps #LGBTQ youth “be proud.” 🏳️‍🌈 💗💛💙 🤖 https://t.co/i9SngM6ULI pic.twitter.com/CzwZaiDuBR — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 26, 2018

People who identify as pansexual are “not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.” Janelle’s little Droids wasted no time showing their support for the Queen on social media:

JANELLE MONÁE CAME OUT AS PAN IM SO PROUD OF HER I LOVE HER SO MUCH MY UWU JUMPED OUT 💖💓🤧💗💘💕 — yvee on the offbeat 🌷 (@wiIdbeauty) April 26, 2018

@JanelleMonae is the PAN Icon I've always needed! 🏩💛🐳 — MillieBillieBrown (@armentor_g) April 26, 2018

We’re so glad Ms Monae is living her truth. Now we can let the Tessa Thompson rumors be as they are.

But the Hidden Figures star isn’t the only celebrity to be candid about her sexuality. Check out the gallery below of star who identify as Pansexual.

