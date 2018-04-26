News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were “Edited Out Of Context”

Her wig is laced with lies.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Kim Zolciak Visits 'Extra'

Source: J. Kempin / Getty

Sunday’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ three-part reunion special ended with an epic meltdown from Kim Zolciak, after she was dragged through the mud by her castmates.

The “Tardy For The Party” star pulled Andy to the side after the show wrapped, complaining that the host and creator asked “nothing positive” about her storyline this season. Kim then dived into a tirade about racism in America.

“This whole racism thing in this day in age is b——. Everyone of those m———— on that couch owe this world a f—— apology for this racism s—,” Zolciak-Biermann said in her rant.

“They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f—— all that real. You know it.”

Zolciak has since spoken out about the comments, saying her outburst was “edited out of context.”

“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context.”

Read the rest below:

 

RELATED LINKS

‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown

Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak &amp; Sheree Whitfield

‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of Kim Zolciak’s Lies

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were “Edited Out Of Context”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bigger Than Hip Hop: How Kelis’ Truth About…

Resources for running away from rocky relationships.
04.27.18
Melanin Under Attack: Study Shows How Toxic Hair…

Some drugstore diamonds have devastating effects.
04.27.18
Angela Rye Claps Back At Trump For Normalizing…

Speaking truth to power.
04.26.18
Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill…

A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
04.25.18
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released…

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
04.25.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
Heartbroken Families Speak Out On Waffle House Shooting…

Our thoughts go out to the friends and families of Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, Taurean C. Sanderlin and DeEbony…
04.24.18
Former President George H.W. Bush In Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that…
04.24.18
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now