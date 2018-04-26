Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage

Kelis is opening up about the mental and physical abuse she allegedly suffered while married to Nas. According to a recent interview with Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, Kelis revealed she was going to reveal her own bruises when Rihanna and Chris Brown’s domestic violence incident went public.
“It reminded me of Rihanna. I remember so clearly when the pictures came out, with that whole thing that happened with her and Chris Brown” she said. “The only way I could describe it was like double dutch. I was like do I jump in? I had bruises all over my body at that point.”
The Milkshake singer said she didn’t say anything because she wasn’t “ready to walk” and that she’s “really private.”
Kelis also talked about the bitter custody battle between she and Nas. “The whole thing is ridiculous,” she said.
“It’s not about not allowing you to see him You can’t not see him for months then show up when you’re ready to see him and regulate.”
She added, “he shows up when it’s fun. He shows up when there’s a good photo opp.”
What made her come forward now? “I woke up this morning and I was like I can’t anymore,” she admitted. Kelis revealed details about their fights saying Nas would get so drunk he’d black out. They would fight all night and wake up in the morning like nothing happened.
She talks about their relationship around the 15 minute mark.
Kelis’ admission comes on the heels of video footage that exposed the volatile relationship between rapper Fabolous and Emily B. Fans have begun to troll Nas’ comments section calling him a “woman beater.”
Nas has yet to respond to the Kelis’ claims.
