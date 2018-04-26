News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week

The struggle.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Still emotionally, physically and spiritually drained from Kanye West‘s onslaught of tweets?

Don’t worry, we understand.

His so-called love for Donald Trump and the ludicrous reasoning behind it caused some people to cut the Chi-Town rapper off completely, while others are still trying to process his rapid fall from grace.

Since Kanye’s Wednesday Twitter storm, celebs have been trying to reach him one-by-one to no avail.

Take John Legend for example. You’d think a one-on-one personal text would make leeway.

Not for Kanye.

In fact, he was so unaffected by his conversation with John that he decided to post it on Twitter.

(Sigh).

Then John tried to reach Kanye one more time, but then just gave up and was like just promote my single and we’ll call it even.

(Sigh)

DRAINED.

John is not the only one who had a message for Kanye following his Twitter rant.

Swipe through to find out how other celebs have been trying to collect Kanye.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bigger Than Hip Hop: How Kelis’ Truth About…

Resources for running away from rocky relationships.
04.27.18
Melanin Under Attack: Study Shows How Toxic Hair…

Some drugstore diamonds have devastating effects.
04.27.18
Angela Rye Claps Back At Trump For Normalizing…

Speaking truth to power.
04.26.18
Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill…

A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
04.25.18
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released…

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
04.25.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
Heartbroken Families Speak Out On Waffle House Shooting…

Our thoughts go out to the friends and families of Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, Taurean C. Sanderlin and DeEbony…
04.24.18
Former President George H.W. Bush In Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that…
04.24.18
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now