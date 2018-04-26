News & Gossip
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now That Bill Cosby’s Headed To Jail

You next, Kelz.

R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Now that Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault, Twitter is calling for the conviction of professional perv R. Kelly. According to social media, the R&B singer is up next:

Hit the flip to see more of what social media had to say to Kelly and, surprisingly, Chance the Rapper.

