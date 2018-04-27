JHU Strips Bill Cosby Of Honorary Degree

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault guilty conviction is hitting close to home.

According to The Baltimore Sun, John’s Hopkins University have decided to rescind his honorary degree. In 2004, the University gave him an Honorary degree, and have said school officials were not aware the many allegations againt him.

Hopkins spokesman, Dennis O’She spoke on the school rescinding Cosby’s degree.

“As a university, we stand in firm opposition to sexual assault, whether on our campuses or elsewhere. This decision underscores that opposition.”

“The jury’s decision today is the result of a fair and independent process. Accordingly, the Board of Trustees has decided to revoke Mr. Cosby’s degree.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand 14 years ago in his Philadelphia home.

Hopkins isn’t the only taking their Honorary degree back. The University of Maryland and The University of Baltimore are in reviewing the option as well.

