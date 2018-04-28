News & Gossip
Is Rihanna Moving To Paris For Love?

Fashionista rumored to be eyeing a place closer to her billionaire beau.

Christian Dior : Tunnel - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

There are whispers that Rihanna might be relocating to be closer to her man.

Things could be getting real with Rihanna and her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel. Hollywood Life reports that, supposedly, Rihanna is so serious about Hassan that she’s considering a move to Paris.

“Hassan hates LA, so Rihanna has been traveling to Europe constantly to see him,” an unnamed source told OK! magazine. Reportedly, RiRi is really loving the laidback vibe in France. “They could have a relatively normal existence there without harassment from fans and paparazzi.”

Ever the fashionista, Rihanna’s designed lines for Puma and just announced her own lingerie line. Professionally speaking, a move to Paris might be great for her fashion career.

However, RiRi is a seasoned jet-setter–and a fairly independent one at that. So, if she was going to move to Paris, it’s not likely that she’d do it because of a relationship.

Whether RiRi is eyeing a place in France remains to be seen as neither she nor Hassan have commented on the rumors at this time.

