Former Baltimore County Superintendent Dallas Dance Reports To Jail

Shooting at Perry Hall High School

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

On Friday, former Baltimore County schools superintendent Dallas Dance reports to prison in Henrico County, VA.

Dance was sentence last week to serve six months for perjury while he was superintendent of Baltimore County schools.

