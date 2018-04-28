News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With Hand And Footprint Ceremony

The 93-year-old actress looked amazing with her silver ombre bob.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
TCM Honors Screen Legend Cicely Tyson With Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Cicely Tyson has reached another huge milestone in her career.

The 93-year-old actress, rocking an ombre bob, was honored by Turner Classic Movies with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday (April 28).

ABC 7 News reported that during the ceremony, Tyson reveled in the fact that before she began acting she admired seeing photos of actors and their clay footprints.

“Never dreaming that one day I would be asked to do the same,” she said, getting emotional in front of the crowd.

As many of us know Tyson has a 60-plus year career having starred in films and TV shows including “Root,” “Sounder,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Help” to name a few. And she was clear: She would never waiver from her destiny, a destiny that included Tyler Perry.

“To come to this moment only because I believed in myself because he would direct me.”

Tyson has starred in three of Perry’s films including “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

Perry was by Tyson’s side at the ceremony.

“To this very moment, her having her hands and name immortalized forever here at this theatre. I can tell you this right now – I think she’s going to outlive this concrete, just so you know,” he said.

Congrats Cicely!

RELATED NEWS:

Cicely Tyson Getting Hand And Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre

Cicely Tyson Steals The Show With Her Outfit At The Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala In NYC

Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With Hand And Footprint Ceremony

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Video Shows Black Mom Violently Arrested For Trying…

Cheirha Rankins says she couldn't see her 18-year-old son because the hospital was on lockdown.
04.30.18
Cathy Hughes Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From NYC…

New York City’s oldest charity celebrated a “humbled” Cathy Hughes with a lifetime achievement award.
04.30.18
How Faizon Love’s Disgusting Comparison Of Bill Cosby…

Why would this thought even come to his mind?
04.28.18
Video Shows Ex-NFL Player Choked, Slammed And Had…

The video got folks angry as heck.
04.28.18
Bigger Than Hip Hop: How Kelis’ Truth About…

Resources for running away from rocky relationships.
04.27.18
Melanin Under Attack: Study Shows How Toxic Hair…

Some drugstore diamonds have devastating effects.
04.27.18
Angela Rye Claps Back At Trump For Normalizing…

Speaking truth to power.
04.26.18
Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill…

A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
04.25.18
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released…

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
04.25.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now