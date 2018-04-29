News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: ‘She Is Lying About Me Being A Call Girl’

The reality star swears that she has never sold her body for money.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Marlo Hampton

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

RHOA guest star Marlo Hampton wants to set the record clear: Kenya Moore is lying on her, she is not a call girl.

Remember during one of the reunion specials, Kenya put Marlo on blast saying she Marlo tool $20K from a man called John to blackmail NeNe Leakes. That, and she was selling sex for money, homes and jewels.

In a video interview with TMZ, Marlo swears none of what Kenya said about her was true.

“I dated one guy for five friends. That hurt me to my core — stop saying I’m a prostitute, a call girl — this and that. You guys don’t have any receipts,” she explained.

Marlo added, “If you don’t have a receipt — I’ve been around these girls the last six years. Where is the receipt that I’m a prostitute? Where is the receipt that I’m a call girl?”

Well, I guess that sets the record straight.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about what Marlo is saying?

RELATED NEWS: 

Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were ‘Edited Out Of Context’

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are Done With The Show For Good

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The Reunion Kick Off

Kenya Moore Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Kenya Moore Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kenya Moore Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

Kenya Moore Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Video Shows Black Mom Violently Arrested For Trying…

Cheirha Rankins says she couldn't see her 18-year-old son because the hospital was on lockdown.
04.30.18
Cathy Hughes Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From NYC…

New York City’s oldest charity celebrated a “humbled” Cathy Hughes with a lifetime achievement award.
04.30.18
How Faizon Love’s Disgusting Comparison Of Bill Cosby…

Why would this thought even come to his mind?
04.28.18
Video Shows Ex-NFL Player Choked, Slammed And Had…

The video got folks angry as heck.
04.28.18
Bigger Than Hip Hop: How Kelis’ Truth About…

Resources for running away from rocky relationships.
04.27.18
Melanin Under Attack: Study Shows How Toxic Hair…

Some drugstore diamonds have devastating effects.
04.27.18
Angela Rye Claps Back At Trump For Normalizing…

Speaking truth to power.
04.26.18
Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill…

A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
04.25.18
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released…

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
04.25.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now