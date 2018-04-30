This Deleted Scene From ‘Atlanta’ Proves Paperboi Is Crazy, Sexy, Cool

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Source: FX / FX
Season two of Atlanta is well underway and with every episode is another weird, quirky scene to unpack. Last week’s episode had a lot going on, but one thing is for certain, fans were cheated when they decided to cut this iconic scene from the show.
couldn’t leave this on the edit room floor #atlantafx
A post shared by Hiro Murai (@muraihiro) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:37am PDT
couldn’t leave this on the edit room floor #atlantafx
A post shared by Hiro Murai (@muraihiro) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:37am PDT
This is what the game has been missing, Earn and the crew getting their Creep on.
Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va. Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving…
R. Kelly claims he is being publicly lynched.
This is royal racism.
Meet Kristen Gibbons Feden.
The singer seems to be very confused.
Cheirha Rankins says she couldn't see her 18-year-old son because the hospital was on lockdown.
New York City’s oldest charity celebrated a “humbled” Cathy Hughes with a lifetime achievement award.
Why would this thought even come to his mind?
The video got folks angry as heck.
Resources for running away from rocky relationships.
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER