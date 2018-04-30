News & Gossip
This Deleted Scene From 'Atlanta' Proves Paperboi Is Crazy, Sexy, Cool

Magic 95.9
Atlanta FX Season 2

Source: FX / FX

Season two of Atlanta is well underway and with every episode is another weird, quirky scene to unpack. Last week’s episode had a lot going on, but one thing is for certain, fans were cheated when they decided to cut this iconic scene from the show.

 

couldn’t leave this on the edit room floor #atlantafx

A post shared by Hiro Murai (@muraihiro) on

 

This is what the game has been missing, Earn and the crew getting their Creep on.

Continue reading This Deleted Scene From 'Atlanta' Proves Paperboi Is Crazy, Sexy, Cool

