The Father of American Taekwondo, Jhoon Rhee Dies at Age 86

Source: The Washington Post / Getty
Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va.
Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving Korea in the 1950’s. He opened his first Taekwondo school in 1960 and by the 80’s he had 11 in the DMV.
The 10th-degree black belt is credited with spreading taekwondo in the United States.
Rhee became friends with legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee and appeared in a 1973 movie titled “When Taekwondo Strikes.”
Rhee was 86
Source: NBC 4 Washington
