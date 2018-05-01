Baltimore Ranked Low On List Of “Best Business Start-Up” Cities

Punching the clock isn’t everyone’s favorite thing to do. Some people are fine with working for someone else while others want to be there own boss. If you ever wanted to have your own business, well according to a study, Baltimore isn’t the best choice for a city to do it in.

In the study, Baltimore came in at number 156 of America’s 182 largest cities included in the study. To determine if a business will be successful, personal finance website, WalletHub considered a few things to make its determination. They consider “from the five-year business survival rate to the affordability of office space, across three areas — business environment, access to resources and business costs,” according to PATCH.

If you’re interested in starting your own business, some other cities you may want to consider are:

1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2. Austin, Texas

3. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

4. Missoula, Montana

5. Durham, North Carolina

6. Bismarck, North Dakota

7. Cheyenne, South Dakota

8. Billings, Montana

9. Charlotte, North Carolina

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

