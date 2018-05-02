News & Gossip
Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

As Told By GIFs.

Magic 95.9
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

It’s not often we get to see a family of color being normal, healthy and happy on primetime television — hence the reason why most Black folks still rely on The Cosby Show as their representation of a positive Black family.

Since it’s 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it’s day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The show touchy on every uncomfortable topic from Zoey losing her virginity to Dre and Bow considering  divorce.

 

The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it.

Sounds like a great show to me!

 

Besides the fact that it’s funny and makes the Cheeto’s skin cringe,  check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

Since it's 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it's day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it's funny and makes the Cheeto's skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

 

