TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For Calling Slavery ‘A Choice’

Kanye West continues to keep making an utter fool out of himself by showing his support for Trump and throwing Black folks under the bus.

This time, on Tuesday (May 1) the “Ye vs. The People” rapper went to the TMZ studios in Los Angeles and gave a bizarre interview saying that he believes that the enslavement of Black people for 400 years was a “choice.”

He explained to Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks.”

He added, “Slavery is to Blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Thankfully, one TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, wasn’t having any of this nonsense, telling the rapper that he was “disappointed” and “appalled” by Kanye’s behavior.

“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” Van stressed. “I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought.”

“Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion, you’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real life consequence behind everything that you just said,” he continued.

“While you are making music and being an artist, and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives.”

“We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was a choice,” he added. “Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that’s not real.”

Take a look at the interaction for yourself:

Of course, Black Twitter had A LOT to say about Kanye’s outrageous and Sunken Place remarks:

Tell Harriet that she chose to be a slave @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/DGMYUGcTdK — HBeyCU thot (@BasicBitching) May 1, 2018

We the black delegation have cut Kanye West. He represents the world. We are in active negotiations to sign Michelle Wolfe. https://t.co/I9bM5Sr5pg — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 1, 2018

I will always have love for @kanyewest but bro out here putting targets on our backs. Slavery was not a choice. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) May 1, 2018

You know what I am gonna speak his name just to say f*** Kanye West and anyone who is still supporting this free thinking nonsense. He needs to spend less time talking and more time reading a book. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 1, 2018

If one were to appreciate Kanye West's logic, they had a choice ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oVqNzYTHGQ — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 1, 2018

Want to feel old? This is Kanye West now. pic.twitter.com/BWRBm1ld5p — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) May 1, 2018

kanye really went from george bush doesn’t care about black people to slavery was a choice pic.twitter.com/umepg1Al9w — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) May 1, 2018

Just a reminder that figures like Kanye and Diamond & Silk are given the spotlight in this way not to win over the vast majority of Black ppl who are offended by it, but to help mostly white Trump supporters claim that racism isn't an issue pic.twitter.com/M26A4uNafG — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) May 1, 2018

Folks also praised Van for having the courage to say what he said:

Adidas gotta give @VanLathan kanye’s deal now. Only right — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 1, 2018

This is why it’s important to have diversity on your staff. No one else was gonna speak up. And #Kanye wasn’t going to respect anyone else speaking to him like this. Thank You @VanLathan #TMZ pic.twitter.com/diCUxJSZhs — Chloe A. Hilliard (@Chloe_Hilliard) May 1, 2018

@VanLathan thank you for keeping it real with Kanye! — Dr. Brefo 🇬🇭 (@1_2_Brefo) May 1, 2018

Just cancel Ebro, Charlamagne, John Legend, T.I. and anyone else who tries to act like their fake deep concerned about Kanye West's deplorable ignorance but looks to profit from it and hire Van Lathan. – signed,

the people — #MyGrandmothersDaughter (@BEAUTYWILS0N) May 1, 2018

.@VanLathan wanted to explode. I’ve been there. But with precision and composure he embodied what Baldwin said, “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.” — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 1, 2018

Man @VanLathan thank you for saying what you said to Kanye. pic.twitter.com/IxYvA7FYVJ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2018

Van Lathan gave what seems to be the most heartfelt reprimand. It wasn’t no dis rap or saucy tweet or call to get buddy beat up. You could hear the concern and disappointment. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) May 1, 2018

Not everyone would stand up to Kanye like that…so kudos Van! Thank you for being the voice of reason.

BEAUTIES: Is Kanye finally cancelled?

