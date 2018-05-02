Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day 2

Ladies and gentleman, I have a confession to make. I can’t hang. I am ashamed to say that your grandmamas were out later than me. Evidently they’ve been on this cruise before and have figured out how to manage their schedules. They’ve learned the proper hydration techniques, they’ve figured out how to eat for fuel and they have mastered the art of the disco nap, so that at 2 and 3 in the morning they are fresh and ready to party. Because let me tell you, when I finally laid my head down around 2:30, people were still going, like the Fantastic Voyage version of the famed Energizer Bunny.

I’m a newbie, y’all. The schedule was packed with activities from the 8 a.m. yoga class to the 2 a.m. Generation Divas show with the Jones Girls, En Vogue, and SWV. In between there was A LOT to do. If you, like me, needed a guide to the ship, then the 1st Timers seminar was the place to be.

That’s if you didn’t want to go to the ‘Business of Acting’ or the Fantastic Voyage Cooking Demo with Chef Darius “Cooks” Williams or the 3 0n 3 Basketball tournament. If you were keeping up the pace so far, you had options that included the African Headwrap Class, the Ladies Pamper Party, or the P.O.W.E.R. – 5 Keys To Inner Peace and Increased Productivity hosted by life coach Sheri Riley, author of Exponential Living Stop Spending 100% Of Your Time On 10% of Who You Are.”

