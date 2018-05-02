TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day 2

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment

Ladies and gentleman, I have a confession to make. I can’t hang. I am ashamed to say that your grandmamas were out later than me. Evidently they’ve been on this cruise before and have figured out how to manage their schedules. They’ve learned the proper hydration techniques, they’ve figured out how to eat for fuel and they have mastered the art of the disco nap, so that at 2 and 3 in the morning they are fresh and ready to party. Because let me tell you, when I finally laid my head down around 2:30, people were still going, like the Fantastic Voyage version of the famed Energizer Bunny.

I’m a newbie, y’all. The schedule was packed  with activities from the 8 a.m. yoga class to the 2 a.m. Generation Divas show with the Jones Girls, En Vogue, and SWV. In between there was A LOT to do. If you, like me, needed a guide to the ship, then the 1st Timers seminar was the place to be.

That’s if you didn’t want to go to the ‘Business of Acting’ or the Fantastic Voyage Cooking Demo with Chef Darius “Cooks” Williams or the 3 0n 3 Basketball tournament. If you were keeping up the pace so far, you had options that included the African Headwrap Class, the Ladies Pamper Party, or the P.O.W.E.R. – 5 Keys To Inner Peace and Increased Productivity hosted by life coach Sheri Riley, author of Exponential Living Stop Spending 100% Of Your Time On 10% of Who You Are.”

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day 2

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In…

Hmmm, is the royal family part of the Bardi gang?
05.02.18
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi…

The stars spill all their beauty secrets during the Colgate Beauty Conversation at Essence's Best in Black Beauty event.
05.02.18
The Father of American Taekwondo, Jhoon Rhee Dies…

Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va. Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving…
05.01.18
#TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You…

R. Kelly claims he is being publicly lynched.
05.01.18
Meghan Markle’s Soon-To-Be Cousin Pulls Another Racist Move

This is royal racism.
05.01.18
Here’s The Black Prosecutor Who Skillfully Canceled Bill…

Meet Kristen Gibbons Feden.
04.30.18
R. Kelly Breaks His Silence On Latest Allegations:…

The singer seems to be very confused.
04.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now