Charm City
Home > Charm City

Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Persia Nicole, 92Q.com
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Police Line

Source: Siede Preis / Getty

Can you imagine doing work on a vacant house and a body falls out? That exactly what happened to a demo team in West Baltimore during a scheduled demolition of a house where the crew found a body that fell out with debris!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

FOX 45 reports: Baltimore City Police confirm that a body was found during the demolition of a vacant house Wednesday. The stretch of vacant houses are being torn down in the 1300 block of N Calhoun St in West Baltimore. Police told FOX 45 they got the call at 9:23am when demolition crews said the man’s body “fell out” with the debris. Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Prayers go out the the family of the man who was found.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Soul Train Awards 2011 - Show

14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Continue reading 14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Here's a list of celebrities who are from, previously resided or currently live in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation…

Alecia Johnson, the chapter's graduate advisor, stepped down from her position after the startling allegations surfaced.
05.03.18
Michelle Obama Celebrating College Signing Day In Philadelphia…

Commemorating Black excellence.
05.03.18
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In…

Hmmm, is the royal family part of the Bardi gang?
05.02.18
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi…

The stars spill all their beauty secrets during the Colgate Beauty Conversation at Essence's Best in Black Beauty event.
05.02.18
The Father of American Taekwondo, Jhoon Rhee Dies…

Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va. Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving…
05.01.18
#TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You…

R. Kelly claims he is being publicly lynched.
05.01.18
Meghan Markle’s Soon-To-Be Cousin Pulls Another Racist Move

This is royal racism.
05.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now