Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Can you imagine doing work on a vacant house and a body falls out? That exactly what happened to a demo team in West Baltimore during a scheduled demolition of a house where the crew found a body that fell out with debris!

FOX 45 reports: Baltimore City Police confirm that a body was found during the demolition of a vacant house Wednesday. The stretch of vacant houses are being torn down in the 1300 block of N Calhoun St in West Baltimore. Police told FOX 45 they got the call at 9:23am when demolition crews said the man’s body “fell out” with the debris. Homicide detectives are investigating.

BREAKING: A body fell out of a house on Calhoun St. while it was being demolished this morning. pic.twitter.com/M5gatUUYpm — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) May 2, 2018

Prayers go out the the family of the man who was found.

